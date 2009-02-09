Lanxess Enacts A Crisis Plan

Lanxess has put together a global package of measures designed to help it cope with the effects of weak demand worldwide. The company is introducing a 35-hour workweek for 5,000 German employees at least through 2009. Additionally, the company is cutting the salaries of its executive team by 10% and freezing salaries for at least six months for other managers. Lanxess says the measures will cut its spending by roughly $65 million for the next year.
