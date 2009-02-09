Mitsui Mothballs Two Facilities

Mitsui Chemicals will close an aniline plant at its Ishihara Works in Japan. The phenol feedstock that Mitsui now produces will instead go to the open market or to Mitsui plants that make bisphenol A. Also at Ishihara, Mitsui will shutter ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol plants. The firm will continue to make the two chemicals at its Osaka Works. Some of the ethylene that the Ishihara facilities now consume will be diverted to increasing output of polyethylene. Mitsui will build a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year plant for 1-hexene, a polyethylene comonomer.
