Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ocean Acidity Affects Fish Senses

Olfactory response in fish disrupted by falling pH values

by Rachel A. Petkewich
February 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Acidic seawater affects the clownfish's homing abilities.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Acidic seawater affects the clownfish's homing abilities.

Here's another worry for Nemo's father, the Pixar-Disney animated clownfish. Acidic ocean conditions can disrupt orange clownfish larvae's ability to distinguish and respond to olfactory cues that help them locate a suitable adult habitat in a coral reef, according to a new study (Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0809996106). High levels of human-generated carbon dioxide are the main reason that oceans are acidifying. Global pH of surface-ocean waters is currently about 8.1 and is expected to drop by approximately 0.3 units in the next 50–100 years. Scientists recognize that ocean acidification threatens marine ecosystems, but few studies have examined effects on fish. Philip L. Munday of James Cook University, in Australia, and colleagues raised clownfish (Amphiprion percula) in seawater acidified with CO2. At pH 7.8, a condition that could arise around 2100 if the oceans continue to absorb CO2 at the current rate, the fish lost the ability to distinguish between chemical cues that might help them locate a proper habitat. At pH 7.6, the fish didn't respond to any environmental cues. If the pH drop is widespread, it could threaten the survival of a broad range of marine species, Munday says. More studies are needed to see whether the effect is reversible.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE