Pharmaceuticals

People

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 6
Giovanni Appendino has been appointed editor in chief of Fitoterapia, a journal that publishes research on medicinal plants. He remains director of research and development at Indena, a company focused on plant extracts, and professor of organic chemistry at the University of Piemonte Orientale, in Novara, Italy. Fitoterapia is copublished by Indena and the scientific publisher Elsevier.

Ananda M. Chatterjee has joined Ingenia Polymers Group, in Houston, as technical manager for R&D. In this role, he is leading Ingenia's technology and product development group in the U.S. Ingenia is a global technology-based company that produces additive master batches, polymer compounds, and neat additive blends.

Tom Clement has become vice president of regulatory and clinical affairs at Qiagen's U.S. headquarters, in Germantown, Md. He joins the company from Roche Molecular Systems, where he was vice president of quality and regulatory affairs. Stephane Perrey has become president of the company's Tokyo-based subsidiary Qiagen K.K. He replaces Kazuo Tokushige, who has retired. Most recently, Perrey was employed at Hologic. Qiagen is a Hilden, Germany-based developer of sample and assay technologies.

Kevin Daley has joined Novasep as sales director of its Finorga and Séripharm units. Based in Chasse-sur-Rh?ne, France, Daley will be responsible for worldwide sales at Novasep Synthesis sites in France. These include its Finorga custom development and manufacturing facilities in Chasse-sur-Rhône and Mourenx, custom purification facilities in Pompey, and Séripharm's synthesis and purification business in Le Mans. Prior to joining Novasep, he was business development director at Shasun Pharma Solutions. Novasep supplies process development services, process equipment and systems, custom synthesis and purification services, and active complex molecules.

Jean-Yves Dubreuil has been appointed Rhodia's director of human resources for French and European labor relations. Most recently, he was director of development and labor management with Altran Group.

J. William Freytag has been named president and chief executive officer of BaroFold, a Boulder, Colo., biopharmaceutical company that develops protein therapeutics. Most recently, he served as chairman and CEO of Aspreva Pharmaceuticals until its merger with Galenica in 2008.

Matthias Guentert has been appointed president of the North American Flavor & Nutrition Division of Symrise, a Holzminden, Germany-based fragrances and flavorings supplier. He had been senior vice president for supply chain and global regulatory affairs for the division. Claus O. Schmidt has been named the company's senior vice president for global quality control and regulatory and innovation management. Schmidt had headed the company's innovation management efforts in Germany. Coming from senior management positions at International Flavors & Fragrances and Givaudan Flavors, Scott Mortensen joins Symrise's North American Flavor & Nutrition Division as senior vice president for its beverage unit. Larry Garro has been appointed vice president of supply chain for the division; he had been its senior director for operations.

Junan Guo has joined Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) as senior director for analytical and quality services. Guo fills the role vacated by Steven Hagen, who was promoted to vice president of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing in September 2008. Prior to joining AMRI, Guo was director of analytical development at Patheon.

Paul Jones has been promoted to business manager for sulfite and trona for Houston-based Solvay Chemicals.

Remco van Soest has been promoted to vice president of product management at Eksigent, a Dublin, Calif., developer of advanced low-flow fluid delivery technologies for the life sciences, drug discovery, and pharmaceutical industries. He had been director of product management for the NanoLC product line for proteomics research and biomarker discovery.

Roger Viney has been appointed director of sales and marketing for Europe and Asia at Hovione, which develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. He is based at the company's headquarters in Loures, Portugal. Prior to joining Hovione, Viney held a global business management position at Rhodia. Steve Beagle has been appointed director of sales and marketing for Hovione in North America. He is based at its Technology Transfer Center in East Windsor, N.J. Most recently, Beagle was senior director of business development at DSM. Thomas Eisele has been named general manager for R&D at Hovione. Prior to joining Hovione, Eisele was head of marketing and sales at SynphaBase, in Switzerland.

Emilio Bunel has been named director of the Chemical Sciences & Engineering Division at Argonne National Laboratory. Most recently, Bunel was director of research at Pfizer, where he led the Catalysis Group in support of medicinal chemistry and process development.

Isaac (Ike) Richardson has become the new deputy director of Los Alamos National Laboratory. He replaces Jan Van Prooyen, who retired. Most recently, Richardson oversaw Bechtel's civil infrastructure projects in Qatar and headed Bechtel's Aviation business line. Steven Buelow is the laboratory's new Energy Security Center leader. He is also currently deputy group leader for physical chemistry and applied spectroscopy and the lab's leader for the Institute for Advanced Study. The previous Energy Security Center leader, Cathy Wilson, will continue her technical leadership role in the areas of natural systems and global climate change. The Energy Security Center focuses on concepts for clean energy, predicting and mitigating the impacts of global energy demand, and sustainable nuclear energy.

Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

