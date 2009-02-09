Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Roche Gets Hostile

Lower offer for Genentech coincides with more merger talk in the pharma sector

by Lisa M. Jarvis
February 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Roche
Credit: Roche

IN A DRAMATIC TWIST in the Roche-Genentech saga, the Swiss drug giant has lowered its offer for Genentech. The new $86.50-per-share offer values the biotech firm at $42.1 billion, down about $1.6 billion from the original bid made in July. And now, rather than continue to court Genentech's board for approval, Roche is taking its case directly to minority shareholders.

In July, Roche made a surprise bid for full control of Genentech, in which Roche has owned a 56% stake since 1990. At the time, analysts were confident that Roche would have to up the ante by 15 to 20% to secure the deal (C&EN, July 28, 2008, page 13).

Indeed, Genentech's board rejected the offer in August, and the companies have since made little progress toward an agreement.

"We are disappointed that the discussions over the past six months between Roche and the special committee of Genentech have not produced a negotiated agreement," Roche Chairman Franz B. Humer says. "We feel it is now time to give the Genentech minority shareholders the opportunity to decide on our offer. Especially in the current market environment, the offer provides an opportunity for all public shareholders to achieve liquidity and to receive a fair price for all their shares."

The financial crisis has taken its toll on the biotech industry. Some analysts now think shareholders should take Roche's money and run. Weak results from the third and fourth quarters of 2008 "highlight to us that Genentech's best days may be over," Leerink Swann stock analyst Bill Tanner says.

Tanner contends that Genentech's stock is overvalued, even at the lower offer. Still, shareholders may not warm to an offer that represents just a 3% premium over the stock's closing price the day before the deal was announced.

Roche's hostile turn comes amid a resurgence of deal-making in the pharma sector. Last month, Pfizer said it would pay $68 billion for Wyeth. Soon thereafter, Sanofi-Aventis' CEO reportedly told employees the company has cash and is looking for a big acquisition. And Merck & Co. CEO Richard T. Clark signaled a reversal of strategy last week, telling investors that no CEO "in today's world could categorically rule out any type of transaction.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sanofi makes a bid for Medivation
Monsanto Drops Its Pursuit Of Syngenta
AbbVie Raises Bid For Shire

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE