Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Synthesizing Glycoproteins

Method combines solid-phase and bio-based peptide syntheses

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
February 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Researchers at Bayreuth University, in Germany, have developed a new method for synthesizing homogeneous glycoproteins, combining solid-phase peptide synthesis with peptides produced in Escherichia coli to yield an N-glycosylated pancreatic ribonuclease C (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200804734 and 10.1002/anie.200804735). Led by chemistry professor Carlo Unverzagt, the researchers engineered E. coli to synthesize a precursor containing amino acid residues 40–124 of the protein. They then protected the peptide's seven cysteine groups, which are sensitive to oxidation, by converting them to mixed disulfides. Separately, the group used solid-phase synthesis to prepare two shorter peptides, one of protein residues 1–25 and one of residues 26–39, with a nonasaccharide attached to asparagine 34. They reconstituted the cysteines, ligated the fragments, and then folded the protein to yield 56% active enzyme. The approach of combining bio- and solid-phase synthesis—a method the researchers call "semisynthesis"—should allow easier preparation of larger glycoproteins compared with using chemical synthesis alone, Unverzagt says. In addition, disulfide modification of cysteine residues makes sensitive peptides more stable and easier to handle.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reaction cascade modifies proteins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nonnatural amino acid amps up enzyme efficiency
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered silkworms spin unusual amino acids into silk

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE