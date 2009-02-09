Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Transformational Chemistry

February 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

IN HIS INAUGURAL address, President Barack Obama has called for science to be restored to its rightful place. I believe that chemistry should be at the vanguard of this transformation, and no organization is better positioned to lead this effort than the American Chemical Society.

I applaud ACS President Thomas Lane, who has laid out an agenda for the chemical enterprise that includes many steps to restore chemistry to its pinnacle (C&EN, Jan. 5, page 2). The National Research Council's "Sustainability in the Chemical Industry: Grand Challenges and Research Needs—A Workshop Report" provides the detailed road map for how to achieve this.

We practitioners of green chemistry have seen the transforming power of this discipline. It can be seen in the eyes of elementary school children who learn that chemistry can be fun, important to society, safe for them, and safe for the environment. Capturing the imagination of this K–12 generation of students in a way that directs them to careers in science, as many of my generation were captured by President Kennedy's challenge to America to "put a man on the moon and return him safely," is the best way to ensure the sustainability of our discipline.

It can be seen when college students attend the ACS green chemistry workshop prior to each annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference in June or the ACS Green Chemistry summer school later in the summer. With increasing intensity, these students are raising their voices to say, "We want more of this kind of chemistry." A response that includes more emphasis on teaching green chemistry and engineering principles is, I believe, the best way to guarantee that the emerging workforce is well prepared for the 2 million-plus green jobs that our reinvented economy promises.

We need more chemists and engineers schooled in the principles of green chemistry and engineering, whether these graduates enter academia, industry, the government, or nongovernmental organizations (NGOs). This new understanding of chemistry and engineering might just be the glue that cements the new relationships that Lane has described. To those ACS members working in academia, industry, government, or NGOs: Look to ACS and its Green Chemistry Institute (www.acs.org/greenchemistry) for ways you can contribute to the restoration that President Obama has announced.

Send a strong signal to the world about the importance of green chemistry and engineering to our future success as a discipline, as a society, and as a planet. Each and every ACS member should take on the stewardship of our future by bringing his or her time, talent, and treasure to support ACS and its Green Chemistry Institute's leadership. To paraphrase an African proverb quoted by former vice president Al Gore: "If you want to go quickly, go alone; if you want to go far, go together."

Berkeley W. Cue Jr.
ACS Green Chemistry Institute Governing Board
Ledyard, Conn.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Comment: ﻿Sustainable Chemistry enters new territory
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mapping out the future of green chemistry education
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
You And ACS: Relevant, Energized, Committed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE