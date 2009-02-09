Warm Welcome

On Jan. 27, snow falling in Washington, D.C., provided a beautiful backdrop for the welcoming reception ACS hosted for its new 2009 officers. The annual reception gives ACS governance and key staff members the opportunity to network with guests from the Washington science community and national funding agencies. Pictured from left are Treasurer Brian A. Bernstein, Executive Director & CEO Madeleine Jacobs, Immediate Past-President Bruce E. Bursten, President Thomas H. Lane, President-Elect Joseph S. Francisco, Board Chair Judith L. Benham, and Secretary Flint H. Lewis. During brief remarks, Lane reinforced his commitment to advancing the chemical enterprise. "I will remain committed to supporting our vision, and I will focus much of my efforts on education, building new relationships, and understanding the outcome from our efforts," Lane said.
