Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Wellman Emerges From Bankruptcy

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
PET resin is used to make soda and water bottles.
Credit: Shutterstock
PET resin is used to make soda and water bottles.

After one year in bankruptcy, plastics maker Wellman Inc. has emerged from that status as a privately held company. Wellman received $35 million in cash from the private equity firms Sola and BlackRock Financial Management in exchange for a 50% stake in the company. Creditors that exchanged Wellman debt for equity will hold the remaining 50%. As part of its reorganization, the company exited the polyester fiber business and focused on polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The company closed its Darlington, S.C., fiber plant and sold its Johnsonville, S.C., polyester fiber and recycling operations to the private equity firm J. H. Whitney & Co. (C&EN, Nov. 24, 2008, page 19). Wellman's remaining plant, in Pearl River, Miss., has 960 million lb of annual PET resin capacity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bankrupt PET recycler CarbonLite is sold off
KKR makes another Asian purchase
CVC to acquire composites maker AOC and link it with Aliancys

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE