Dow Chemical and power plant builder Alstom are joining to construct a pilot facility at Dow's South Charleston, W.Va., site that will capture carbon dioxide from the flue gas of a coal-fired boiler.

Alstom will design, construct, and operate the plant, which is expected to capture about 1,800 tons of CO 2 per year. It will open in the third quarter, the partners say. Most scientists believe man-made CO 2 contributes to global climate change.

"Coal, which represents over two-thirds of the world's power generation, is and will continue to be an essential part of the world's energy mix," says Philippe Joubert, president of Alstom Power. "But only by reducing its CO 2 output can coal remain a viable source of power generation."

The West Virginia plant is the result of a joint agreement that Dow and Alstom entered last year to develop an amine-based technology for removing CO 2 from exhaust or flue gases. Dow markets similar technology to the oil and gas industry for stripping CO 2 and hydrogen sulfide from natural gas. CO 2 is a weak acid whereas amines are weak bases.

The project is one of several Alstom has set up in the U.S. and Europe to test CO 2 removal technologies. One of those is a carbon capture and storage project it announced in December with a Polish electric company. Also based on Dow's amine technology, the facility is expected to capture 100,000 tons of CO 2 per year by mid-2011.

Peder Danielsen, strategic marketing director for Dow's oil and gas business, says the West Virginia facility will help establish chemistry and engineering parameters for the Polish project. At the same time, given the Obama Administration's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., he sees the opportunity for a similar power plant project with a North American partner.

