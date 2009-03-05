Advertisement

People

Public Service Awards

National Science Board will honor ACS program, Roald Hoffmann

by Linda R. Raber
March 5, 2009
Hoffmann
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Roald Hoffmann
Credit: Courtesy of Roald Hoffmann

ACS's Project SEED and Nobel Laureate Roald Hoffmann will receive National Science Board (NSB) Public Service Awards at ceremonies in Washington, D.C., in May. The awards recognize individuals and organizations for significant contributions to increasing public understanding of science and engineering.

PROMOTING SCIENCE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Leo Sorel
Cecilia Marzabadi (third from left), associate professor of chemistry, in the lab with students from Project SEED at Seton Hall University, in South Orange, N.J.
Credit: Leo Sorel
Cecilia Marzabadi (third from left), associate professor of chemistry, in the lab with students from Project SEED at Seton Hall University, in South Orange, N.J.

Project SEED promotes science careers by providing economically disadvantaged high school students with summer research experiences in chemistry laboratories under the supervision of volunteer mentors. More than 9,000 Project SEED students have participated since 1968.

"ACS is honored and thrilled to be recognized for Project SEED," says Madeleine Jacobs, ACS executive director and CEO. "Many of these students have gone on to become scientists, but even those who did not have developed self-confidence and discovered new abilities that have enabled them to be successful in their lives."

In a press release, NSB Chairman Steven C. Beering commends Hoffmann for "reaching out broadly to both the public and the scientific community to emphasize the essential role of chemistry in the world and for building bridges between chemistry and other sciences, the arts and humanities, and the general public."

"The award means a lot to me, for it recognizes everything I have been trying to do, in chemistry and outside, reaching out in the broadest way. I put it that way because I try not to separate my worlds," Hoffmann says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

