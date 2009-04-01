Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Brain Hormone Has Role In Addiction

Blocking hormone receptor could curtail cocaine craving

by Sophie L. Rovner
April 1, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

New findings about a peptide produced in the brain might lead to a novel pathway for treating drug addiction.

The peptide is melanin-concentrating hormone (MCH), a natural appetite stimulant. A large amount of the hormone's receptor, MCH1R, is found in a brain region that helps control behaviors associated with reward and motivation. So Olivier Civelli of the University of California, Irvine, reasoned that MCH and its receptor might participate in addiction.

In earlier work, Civelli's team screened a chemical library and discovered that a small molecule called TPI 1361-17 could block binding of MCH to its receptor (Eur. J. Pharmacol. 2009, 602, 194). Using this compound, the researchers have now shown that the MCH system helps control addictive behavior in mice and rats (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0811331106). Injections of TPI 1361-17 into the brain of the test animals reduced cocaine use and relapse.

TPI 1361-17 apparently doesn't cross the blood-brain barrier, so it's not suitable as an addiction treatment for people. But Civelli says the pharmaceutical industry is developing other MCH1R blockers, mostly for weight-loss applications, and that these could be tested for treating cocaine addiction.

Sara J. Ward, who studies the impact of opioids, cannabinoids, and other drugs at Temple University, says Civelli's results are significant because "successful pharmacotherapies for cocaine addiction and dependence remain lacking despite years of vigorous research." She adds that previous experimental approaches had undesirable side effects because they targeted biological pathways that were central to other behaviors beyond addiction. MCH blockage may have more subtle effects, Ward says, and therefore might be promising as a treatment for drug addiction if its effects on appetite aren't significant.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hallucinogen chemistry guides antidepressant drug discovery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hallucinogen chemistry guides antidepressant drug discovery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Low-dose aspirin improves memory in mice with Alzheimer’s symptoms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE