Green Chemist For EPA

President Barack Obama announced on May 21 that he intends to nominate Paul T. Anastas to head EPA's Office of Research & Development.
Anastas, who the White House described as "the father of green chemistry," is the former director of ACS's Green Chemistry Institute. He is a former assistant director for environment at the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy under both Clinton and George W. Bush Administration. Anastas was in this job from 1999 to 2004, and once served as chief of industrial chemistry at EPA.
He currently is the Teresa and H. John Heinz III professor in the practice of chemistry for the environment at Yale University and directs the Yale Center for Green Chemistry & Green Engineering.
Anastas faces confirmation by the Senate for the EPA post.
