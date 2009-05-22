Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Green Chemist For EPA

Paul Anastas tapped to head agency's research and development office

by Cheryl Hogue
May 22, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Anastas
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Yale University
Credit: Yale University

President Barack Obama announced on May 21 that he intends to nominate Paul T. Anastas to head EPA's Office of Research & Development.

Anastas, who the White House described as "the father of green chemistry," is the former director of ACS's Green Chemistry Institute. He is a former assistant director for environment at the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy under both Clinton and George W. Bush Administration. Anastas was in this job from 1999 to 2004, and once served as chief of industrial chemistry at EPA.

He currently is the Teresa and H. John Heinz III professor in the practice of chemistry for the environment at Yale University and directs the Yale Center for Green Chemistry & Green Engineering.

Anastas faces confirmation by the Senate for the EPA post.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE