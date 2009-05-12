Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

NASA Launches Hubble Rescue Mission

Space shuttle Atlantis lifts off on a mission to service telescope for the last time; panel to consider the future of human space flight

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
May 12, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA
Shuttle Atlantis launched on May 11 on a mission to service the Hubble Telescope.
Credit: NASA
Shuttle Atlantis launched on May 11 on a mission to service the Hubble Telescope.

After the successful launch of the space shuttle Atlantis on May 11, astronauts are set to begin what will be the final series of spacewalks to service the 18-year-old Hubble Space Telescope. The astronaut's tasks include a camera installation and gyroscope replacement, improvements that NASA hopes will extend Hubble's life until 2014.

"Hubble has a long history of providing outstanding science and beautiful pictures," said Ed Weiler, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. "If the servicing mission is successful, it will give us a telescope that will continue to astound both scientists and the public for many years to come."

Meanwhile, the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) announced on May 7 that it will assemble a panel to review NASA's plans for future human space flight. Citing the need to "obtain a fresh assessment of America's human space flight program," OSTP officials say that, by August, they're aiming to provide the Obama Administration with a review of the costs, safety considerations, and technology involved.

The panel also plans to examine the possible extension of the International Space Station's operation beyond 2016. Former Lockheed Martin CEO Norman Augustine will lead the panel, with the remaining panelists still to be selected.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rocket Launch Comes After Critical Review
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NASA Launches Hubble Service Mission
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NASA receives space station science module

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE