Careers

Travel Grants for Pre-Tenure Faculty

Applications are encouraged, but deadline looms

by Linda R. Raber
June 23, 2009
The American Chemical Society International Research Experiences for Undergraduates program will award 10 travel grants to pre-tenure chemistry faculty to participate in the 238th ACS national meeting, which will be held Aug. 15-19, in Washington, D.C. These awards are supported through a grant to ACS from the National Science Foundation. Nominally supported by the ACS International Activities Committee (IAC), the aim of these grants is to encourage young faculty to achieve excellence in research, succeed at writing research proposals, establish fruitful international collaborations, and effectively mentor the next generation of domestic and international chemistry students. Members of underrepresented minority groups, including women and persons with disabilities, are strongly encouraged to apply. To learn more about the awards and how to apply go to http://portal.acs.org/portal/PublicWebSite/meetings/fall2009/CNBP_022305. The deadline for applications is July 7. Send questions directly to INTLACTS@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

