Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Sanofi-Aventis To Acquire Indian Vaccine Firm

Shantha Biotechnics will be purchased for an undisclosed sum

by Rick Mullin
July 27, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Sanofi-Aventis says it has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Indian vaccine maker Shantha Biotechnics for an undisclosed sum.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines unit of Sanofi-Aventis, will acquire ShanH, a division of Merieux Alliance, a French biotechnology company that owns 80% of the Bombay-based firm. The deal values Shantha, which is expected to have sales this year of about $90 million, at $783 million.

"Shantha provides Sanofi Pasteur with a portfolio of new vaccines in development which complement Sanofi Pasteur's current vaccines, positioning the company to accelerate its growth in strategically important emerging markets," says Christopher A. Viehbacher, CEO of Sanofi-Aventis.

Shantha, which, in 1997, launched Shanvac-B, the first recombinant Hepatitis B vaccine produced in India, also manufactures Shan5, a combination vaccine for diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, and haemophilus influenzae.

Sanofi-Aventis has been on an acquisition streak in recent months, purchasing generic drug firms in Brazil and Mexico, and BiPar Sciences, a cancer drug firm in Brisbane, Calif. Last year, the French drug major purchased a 25% stake in the Czech pharmaceutical firm Zentiva.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

… As Hikma Takes On A Boehringer Line
Sandoz Buys Maker Of Dermatology Drugs
Endo Buys Qualitest In Generics Deal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE