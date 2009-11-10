ACS, RSC Address Sustainability

Officials of the American Chemical Society and the Royal Society of Chemistry signed a memorandum of understanding that commits the organizations to working together on a number of initiatives related to chemistry's role in ensuring a sustainable supply of water, food, and energy to the people of the world.
The joint signing was done "virtually," with ACS Board Chair Judy Benham and ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs participating from the ACS Hach Building in Washington, D.C., and RSC President C. David Garner and RSC Chief Executive Richard Pike participating from RSC headquarters in London.
"We take this step ... urged on by our shared belief that ensuring sustainability is a critical challenge for the long-term survival and prosperity of Earth and its people, and motivated by the conviction that chemistry must play a significant role in providing world-wide solutions to this challenge," Benham said in her comments. "We are fortunate to have two organizations that share this vision."
The memorandum commits ACS and RSC to develop and distribute a primer "to provide the wider population with a basic understanding of the chemistry underlying the issues of sustainability." The societies also agreed to stage a series of joint seminars in the U.K., U.S., and elsewhere "with participation by scientists, media, and decision makers to focus on sustainability."
The two societies also say they will "strive to collaborate on activities which train scientists to address issues relating to sustainability and other global challenges in non-technical, readily understandable communications."
"Today is a defining milestone in the history of our organizations and our long-standing relationship," Jacobs said during the event. "The signing of this agreement is evidence of the continuous commitment of both organizations to collaboratively tackle the challenges facing our world."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter