Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Sound Conclusions

Climate Change: UN climate panel head says committee reports are valid

by Cheryl Hogue
December 14, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Pachauri
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mikhail Evstafiev
Credit: Mikhail Evstafiev

Conclusions about global climate change by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change were not affected by the actions of climate change scientists as detailed in a series of hacked e-mails that were leaked to the press. As a result no further investigation of "climate gate"--as the incident has been dubbed--is needed, says the panel's head Rajendra K. Pachauri.

IPCC chairman Pachauri says the panel is "totally sure" that its last two scientific assessments--from 2007 and 2001--were unaffected by matters discussed in the emails. Skeptics of human-induced climate change say the emails, stolen from East Anglia University, cast doubt on the scientific veracity of IPCC's works.

Last week, 27 Republican senators wrote to U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon asking him to launch an independent investigation into the matter.

"It seems like a totally baseless request," Pachauri told reporters at the U.N. climate change negotiations in Copenhagen. "We have looked into it," he continued, and found nothing that affects the IPCC's overall assessments about climate change.

"Our processes and procedures have stood the test of time," Pauchari told reporters. The panel's draft reports are reviewed repeatedly by groups of scientists, he said, and reviewers' comments and responses to those comments made public, he said.

Although the UN has not yet commented on the senators' letter, Ban made it clear last week that the emails in question did not affect the IPCC's conclusions.

"Nothing that has come out in the public as a result of the recent e-mail hackings has cast doubt on the basic scientific message on climate change. And that message is quite clear--that climate change is happening much, much faster than we realized and we human beings are the primary cause," Ban said at a Dec. 8 press event.

Discussions at the first of two weeks of negotiations in Copenhagen on a new global climate agreement paid little attention to the hacked emails. Those talks end on Dec.18.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Congress displays new interest in climate change
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rajendra Pachauri, Chair Of Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change, Resigns
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Climate Debate Turns Foul

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE