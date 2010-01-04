Air Liquide, Praxair Win China Contracts

Shanghai Chemical Industry Park Industrial Gases, a 50-50 venture of Praxair and Air Liquide, has won a 15-year contract to supply hydrogen and carbon monoxide to a Bayer unit that produces polyurethanes in Shanghai. The partners will build a new plant in Shanghai that is expected to come on-line in 2012. Separately, Air Liquide has signed contracts to supply carrier and specialty gases to 13 Chinese manufacturers of polysilicon-based solar cells. Air Liquide will invest about $14 million in new facilities and equipment to supply them.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter