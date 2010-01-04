BASF, KIT Link For Materials Research

BASF and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology have founded IP3, a joint laboratory for nanostructured functional materials in Karlsruhe, Germany. IP3—which stands for innovative products, intelligent particles, integrated processes—will receive funding of about $12 million over five years. Rainer Diercks, who heads BASF’s competence center for chemicals research and technology, says the nanomaterials could have applications in organic electronics, pigments, agrochemicals and medicines, or catalysts.
