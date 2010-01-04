Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Biocontainer Transport

A polysaccharide molecular container encapsulates a nanotube as cargo and uses myosin to truck it along an actin highway in cells.

by Sarah Everts
January 4, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.

When molecular cargo needs to be shipped to precise locations around a cell, biology often uses molecular motors that walk along molecular tracks with their load in tow. Scientists have been aiming to hijack these cellular highways to deliver drugs and other goods. A team led by Youichi Tsuchiya of Japan’s RIKEN and Seiji Shinkai of the Institute of Systems, Information Technologies & Nanotechnologies, in Fukuoka, Japan, has now designed a molecular container that can encapsulate long, tubular cargo (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200904909). The researchers employed a triple-stranded helical sugar called schizophyllan as the container and showed that the polysaccharide can hold a carbon nanotube. Schizophyllan is a convenient container material because it falls apart in dimethyl sulfoxide solvent and re-forms in water with the load encapsulated. The team observed that the nanotube-laden container is transported by the motor protein myosin at a speed of 95 nm per second along actin protein highways in cells. Because actin filaments connect to a cell’s nucleus, the researchers believe the myosin motors and sugar containers could be commandeered to deliver gene therapies directly to their target.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robot arm carries nanoscale cargo
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered myosin motor uses RNA arm to march on protein fibers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Using magnets to turn on neurons

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE