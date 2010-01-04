Brazilian Complex Gets Financing

PetroquímicaSuape, a subsidiary of the Brazilian state oil company Petrobras, has received a $1.5 billion credit line from Brazil's development bank BNDES to help it build a $2.3 billion chemical complex in the northeastern Brazilian state of Pernambuco. When it starts up later this year, the complex will consist of a 700,000-metric-ton-per-year purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant, a 450,000-metric-ton polyethylene terephthalate (PET) unit, and a 240,000-metric-ton polyester filament yarn facility. The project will double Brazil's PET capacity and reestablish domestic production of PTA.
