Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Finance

Court approves new lending for Tronox reorganization

by Melody Voith
January 4, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Bankrupt titanium dioxide maker Tronox has more time to pursue its reorganization strategy with new debtor-in-possession and exit financing provided by Goldman Sachs.

Tronox filed an emergency motion to obtain new financing on the eve of a planned Dec. 21, 2009, auction of many of its manufacturing assets. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York issued an interim order approving the financing deal and the cancelation of the auction.

When it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 12, 2009, Tronox originally obtained 12 months of debtor-in-possession financing from Credit Suisse. With the new $425 million in senior secured loans from Goldman Sachs, Tronox can repay the existing loan and continue to operate while implementing its reorganization plan.

Under the plan, Tronox and a committee of bondholders and other unsecured creditors will raise additional debt financing, plus $115 million for environmental remediation trusts and a litigation trust. In a Dec. 22, 2009, filing, the U.S. attorney for the district agreed with the motion for the reorganization plan, saying it “will permit a reasonable and responsible resolution of Tronox’ environmental liabilities.” Tronox pointed to environmental problems dating back to its spin-off from Kerr-McGee as a major reason for its bankruptcy filing.

Rival titanium dioxide maker Huntsman Corp. had hoped to acquire most of Tronox’ assets for $415 million but has withdrawn its request that the court force the company to hold the auction. In a statement, Huntsman CEO Peter R. Huntsman said, “While we are disappointed in the result, it became clear that to prevail over the ad hoc bondholders, we would have to overpay for these assets.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Grace Settles Asbestos Claims
Tronox Files Plan Of Reorganization
Judge Sets Date For Hexion Trial

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE