Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Help Urged For Space Station Research

by Susan R. Morrissey
January 4, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA

NASA must do more outreach to attract researchers to the International Space Station, finds a recent report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO-10-9). The report comes as ISS is moving from construction to being a full-time national research lab, which it was designated in 2005. The report notes that NASA expects to use up to half of the U.S. share of research resources on internal research, with the rest open to other ISS researchers. Currently, the station is set to be retired in 2015 with no new research funds to be provided after that. Under these circumstances, GAO recommends that in addition to bolstering NASA's outreach to ISS users, the agency should encourage further participation by providing more information about ISS—including research opportunities enabled by microgravity and available hardware—and about launch capabilities to the station after the space shuttles' retirement. If the Administration and Congress decide to extend ISS beyond 2015, the report recommends two additional items: that NASA set up a centralized research management office and that it develop in-house and external scientific and technical expertise to aid ISS users.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE