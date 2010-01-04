Japanese Drugmakers Sign With U.S. Firms

Japan’s Astellas Pharma and Ambit Biosciences will codevelop AC220, Ambit’s treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, a fatal form of blood cancer. Astellas will make an initial cash payment of $40 million to San Diego-based Ambit and pay as much as $350 million to the firm if the product gains approval. AC220 is a kinase inhibitor that recently entered Phase II clinical trials. Separately, Japan’s Eisai will pay $255 million to acquire New Jersey-based AkaRx, which has developed AKR-501, an agonist for thrombopoietin receptors, which stimulate platelet production.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter