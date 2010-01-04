Kraton Cuts IPO Price

Kraton Performance Polymers netted $140 million in its initial public offering (IPO) with shares priced at $13.50. In a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission in October, the firm initially said it hoped to offer the shares for as much as $18.00. Kraton says it will use the proceeds to repay a portion of its $323 million in debt and to fund projects related to its manufacture of isoprene rubber. Kraton’s main owners will continue to be the private equity firms TPG Capital and JPMorgan Partners.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter