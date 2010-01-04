OM Group To Acquire EaglePicher Unit

Cobalt and nickel compounds maker OM Group is buying EaglePicher Technologies, a battery maker, from EaglePicher for $172 million. EaglePicher Technologies, which had $125 million in sales in its last fiscal year, makes batteries for aerospace, defense, and medical applications. The technologies at its disposal include nickel-hydrogen, silver-zinc, and a variety of lithium-based batteries. “We believe EaglePicher will provide us a strong and portable base from which we can accelerate our growth in battery materials,” OM CEO Joseph M. Scaminace says.
