Support ACS Scholars

January 4, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 1
I thank my friend Sibrina N. Collins for her guest editorial on "African Americans and Science" (C&EN, Oct. 26, 2009, page 3). I can attest to her "true passion to learn about African Americans' contributions to the chemical sciences," and I urge her to continue teaching us about these great examples.

We all should know about the significant and important role that the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers plays in helping African American science students reach their full potential. The Society for the Advancement of Chicanos & Native Americans in the Sciences and the American Indian Science & Engineering Society are fulfilling similar roles for Hispanic/Latinos and Native Americans.

I very much agree with her statement that "funding and effective mentoring are two critical factors for increasing the number of minorities in the chemical sciences." This statement opens the door for me to write about the ACS Scholars Program.

In 1992, then-ACS president S. Allen Heininger established the Task Force on Minorities in the Chemical Sciences. Every task force member agreed that mentoring, in addition to the monetary award, had to play a very important role in the proposed ACS Scholars Program.

The 15th anniversary of the ACS Scholars Program will be celebrated in 2010 with events at the San Francisco and Boston national meetings. In its very short life, the program has accomplished the following: Of the 2,269 scholarships awarded, 54 % have gone to African Americans, 40% to Hispanic/Latinos, and 6% to Native Americans. In addition, more than half—54%—of scholarship recipients have continued in graduate school.

To date, 62 scholars have obtained Ph.D. degrees and nine of these recipients are in tenure-track positions, most of which are at research-intensive universities

ACS Scholars are very appreciative of all the mentors who over the years have made, and are making, a difference in their lives. They also appreciate the contributions made by the ACS Board of Directors, ACS members, ACS local sections, and individual and corporate contributors.

I trust you will agree that this is a program worth keeping to ensure we will have a talented and diverse future workforce in the chemical sciences to solve many of our world's challenges. If you agree with me, you can help in three important ways: First, promote the program so that we have a continual strong pool of applicants; second, give or help identify potential donors (contact Kathy Fleming in the ACS Development Office at k_fleming@acs.org); and last but not least, mentor one of our outstanding scholars (contact me, moralesz@fiu.edu).

Zaida C. Morales Martinez
Miami

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

