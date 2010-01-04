Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Titania’s Prowess

Catalysis: Gold’s surprising reactivity may be partly due to oxide support

by Mitch Jacoby
January 4, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shao-Chun Li/Tulane U
Credit: Shao-Chun Li/Tulane U

Gold nanoparticles, a relatively new class of surprisingly active supported catalysts, may owe key aspects of their catalytic prowess to the titania (TiO2) support on which they are commonly dispersed, according to scientists in New Orleans (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja907865t). The mechanistic details uncovered by the investigation may lead to strategies for designing improved industrial catalysts.

The unexpected discovery several years ago that gold—generally considered an inert metal—can function as an active catalyst when prepared in nanoparticulate form touched off a wave of research into the precious metal’s catalytic capabilities.

For example, in 2006, researchers in Valencia, Spain, reported that nanoparticles of gold supported on titania selectively convert nitro groups to amino groups in multifunctional organic molecules. Those researchers later found that the same catalyst can also be used in a two-step reaction for hydrogenation of nitrobenzene to aniline followed by oxidation to azobenzene. Various explanations have been proposed to account for the catalytic system’s good performance, with much of the attention focused on gold.

Now, Tulane University physicists Shao-Chun Li and Ulrike Diebold report that titania alone facilitates the key steps in interconversion reactions between aniline and azobenzene and that the role of gold, at least in those reactions, may simply be to activate oxygen or hydrogen.

The team explains that depositing azobenzene on titania at sufficiently high concentration causes the molecules to adopt a configuration that leads to cleavage of the N=N double bond. That process forms surface-bound phenyl imide (C6H5N) intermediates, which can react with hydrogen to form aniline. The same intermediate, or a very similar one, forms on titania when aniline is dehydrogenated and converted to azobenzene, the team says.

This collection of mechanistic details—the N=N bond scission, hydrogenation of the phenyl imide intermediate, and the catalyst’s proclivity to facilitate the reverse reaction “is a very significant first observation of the complex catalytic function exhibited by titania surfaces,” according to D. Wayne Goodman, a catalysis specialist and professor of chemistry at Texas A&M University.

Goodman adds that these properties of titania are likely applicable to a broad range of catalytic reactions. As such, he says, future studies should focus on the active role of titania itself in the overall catalytic chemistry mediated by titania and titania-supported metals such as gold in hydrogenation and dehydrogenation reactions.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nanocatalysts Reveal Structure Sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CO Serves As Its Own Cocatalyst On Gold
Tuned-Up Rhodium Sharpens Butadiene Hydrogenation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE