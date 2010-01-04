Two ‘Cleantech’ Firms To Go Public

Thin-film solar system maker Solyndra has filed paperwork with the Securities & Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO) of stock that it hopes will bring in $300 million. Solyndra makes solar panels from copper-indium-gallium-selenide photovoltaics deposited on the inside of glass tubes. Meanwhile, the industrial biotech company Codexis filed for an IPO with which it wants to raise $100 million. Codexis works with Shell to develop fuels from biomass and with various drug companies to make pharmaceutical ingredients via biocatalysis. Codexis tried, but failed, to go public in April 2008.
