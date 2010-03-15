ARPA-E Grants Totaling $100 Million Offered

The Department of Energy recently announced the third round of grants through the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy program that funds innovative energy technologies. This round will offer $100 million in grants in three areas. Specifically, DOE is seeking projects involving grid-scale electricity storage technologies, advanced power converters, and new advanced energy-efficient cooling technologies, particularly those that can be added to existing cooling systems in the developing world. Applicants are expected to file five-page concept papers with DOE by April 2, and if projects are selected, more detailed applications will be due later. In previous rounds, grants ranged from $1 million to $9 million. DOE is seeking to fund high-risk transformational energy technologies for two to three years and provide guidance and support through that time. The goal is to bring basic, clean energy technologies with great potential to the doorstep of manufacturing.
