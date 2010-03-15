Afton Chemical Buys Polartech

Afton Chemical has purchased the metal-working additives maker Polartech. The acquisition extends Afton’s reach beyond the lubricant and fuel additive business into industrial markets and further into India and China. Polartech, based in the U.K., has annual sales of $45 million, 130 employees, and manufacturing facilities in the U.K., India, China, and the U.S. Strong industry fundamentals were behind the Polartech acquisition, Afton says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter