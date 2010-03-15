Bayer Acquires Artificial Muscle

Bayer MaterialScience has acquired Artificial Muscle, a Sunnyvale, Calif.-based developer of electroactive polymers used to make sensing components. Bayer says Artificial Muscle’s technology will be combined with its own expertise to serve markets such as touch-screen panels for smart phones and game controllers. Artificial Muscle was spun out of Stanford Research Institute in early 2004 and raised $20 million in financing in 2007.
