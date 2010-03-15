Bruker To get Three Varian Businesses

Bruker Corp. has reached an agreement to buy three Varian instrumentation businesses subject to completion of Agilent’s $1.5 billion acquisition of Varian, expected by April 30. The Billerica, Mass.-based scientific instruments maker plans to acquire Varian’s global inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, laboratory gas chromatography, and GC triple-quadrupole MS businesses. Bruker says it intends to continue to operate the three businesses from existing locations and to retain key personnel. Agilent has already received European approval for the Varian acquisition subject to the sale of the three Varian businesses and is still waiting for U.S. approval. Agilent recently sold its micro gas chromatography business to Switzerland-based Inficon, also to secure European approval.
