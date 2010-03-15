CF's Sweetened Offer Tempts Terra

Fertilizer producer Terra Industries was courted by rival firm CF Industries for more than a year before it accepted a $4.1 billion buy-out offer from Norway’s Yara International. But CF did not give up: It has submitted a counteroffer for Terra of cash and CF stock valued at $4.7 billion (C&EN, March 15, page 18). Terra’s board of directors now says the sweetened deal is a superior proposal. According to Terra’s agreement with Yara, the Norwegian firm has until March 17 to submit a new offer. If Terra accepts the CF deal, it will owe Yara a $123 million break-up fee.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter