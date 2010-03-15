Cellzome Gets Another Investment From GSK

Cellzome has formed a drug discovery alliance with GlaxoSmithKline involving epigenetics related to inflammatory disease. Under the deal, Cellzome will receive $45 million up front and could reap more than $650 million in milestone payments. GSK will get access to Episphere, Cellzome’s chemical proteomics technology for the discovery of small-molecule drugs directed at targets involved in epigenetic regulation. Cellzome received $22 million from GSK in September 2008 in a deal involving kinase-targeted therapeutics.
