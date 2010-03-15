Advertisement

Chemical Security In Developing Nations

by David J. Hanson
March 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 11
Credit: Sandia National Lab
Philippine academic lab improved its safety under U.S. State Department program.
The National Research Council recommends that the U.S. State Department expand its efforts to get developing nations to keep dangerous chemicals safe and secure. In an analysis of security issues at chemical labs in developing nations, the NRC report lists financial problems, cultural challenges, and even climate issues as factors that contribute to chemical security threats at small-scale industrial and academic settings. Concerns center on the theft or diversion of dangerous compounds and precursor chemicals for making explosives at these facilities. NRC commends the current outreach efforts of the State Department’s U.S. Chemical Security Engagement Program, which has been working with Sandia National Laboratories since 2007 to enhance chemical security around the world (C&EN, Dec.7, 2009, page 44). However, NRC recommends that the program build stronger relationships with chemical safety professionals in developing countries, provide strong guidelines for safety and security programs, and encourage these nations to have clear policies for enforcing security rules.

