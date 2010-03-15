Chemistry Over Colorado

Atmospheric chlorine chemistry thought to happen only in the air above seawater also occurs far inland, report researchers from the University of Washington and the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration.

This chemistry has been well established over coastal regions, where Cl– enters the atmosphere through sea spray. Chloride ions react with N 2 O 5 formed from the emission of NO x compounds to generate ClNO 2 . ClNO 2 then leads to Cl• and NO 2 . Cl• in turn reacts with methane and other volatile hydrocarbons, removing them from the atmosphere but also producing oxidants that can yield ozone.

Atmospheric chemists, however, hadn’t thought such chemistry was important above inland areas such as Colorado. The discovery was serendipitous, says Joel A. Thornton, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington who led the new work with NOAA research chemist Steven S. Brown.

Thornton and colleagues were loading instruments into containers in Boulder, Colo., in preparation for an Atlantic Ocean cruise when they decided to turn on a mass spectrometer to get a background reading before they hit the water. To their surprise, they saw almost as much ClNO 2 in the Colorado air as in coastal air. After returning from the cruise, they took their instruments back to Colorado to investigate further.

Combining their measurements with those obtained by national atmospheric monitoring networks, the researchers found that ClNO 2 is produced inland at significant quantities—one-third to one-half of those seen in coastal areas (Nature 2010, 464, 271). They further estimate that 8–22% of NO x emissions in the U.S. cycle through ClNO 2 .

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

In hindsight, the fact that ClNO 2 chemistry occurs in mid-continental areas is perhaps not surprising, says Barbara J. Finlayson-Pitts, a chemistry professor at the University of California, Irvine. Inland sources of chloride, principally from HCl emissions, include burning coal, biomass, and waste, as well as industrial processes such as semiconductor and petroleum manufacturing.