Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Chemists Among National Academy Of Sciences Honorees

March 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Two chemists are among the 17 individuals honored by the National Academy of Sciences for their extraordinary achievements in the sciences. The winners will receive their awards during NAS’s annual meeting in April.

Louis E. Brus, the Samuel Latham Mitchill Professor of Chemistry at Columbia University, is the recipient of the NAS Award in Chemical Sciences. Brus is being honored for his leading role in the development of fundamental building blocks for nanoscience, colloidal semiconductor nanocrystals, and for his contributions to the understanding of the quantum effects that control their optical properties. The award, which includes $15,000 and a medal, honors innovative research in the chemical sciences that contributes to a better understanding of the natural sciences and to the benefit of humanity.

Gerald F. Joyce, a professor in the departments of chemistry and molecular biology at Scripps Research Institute, will receive the first Stanley Miller Medal, which is one part of the NAS Award for Early Earth & Life Sciences. Joyce is being honored for his pioneering experiments on the self-sustained replication and evolution of ribozymes. The Stanley Miller Medal recognizes outstanding research on early Earth and comes with a medal and a $10,000 prize.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2021 Dreyfus Prize to James Anderson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NAS Awardees
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers With Ties To Chemistry Among National Academy Of Sciences Awardees

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE