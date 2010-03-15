Covidien Lines Up More Technetium

Covidien will obtain molybdenum-99 from Poland’s Maria Research Reactor for the manufacture of technetium-99m, an isotope used in more than 80% of all nuclear medicine procedures. FDA and Health Canada have approved the Maria reactor, according to Covidien, a major medical imaging company. Technetium-99m has been in short supply for the past year because of an outage at Canada’s Chalk River reactor, which supplies about half the world’s molybdenum-99. Atomic Energy of Canada said last week that the restart has been delayed by about a month until May.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter