Instrument Makers, Universities Link

Two leading instrument makers have formed agreements with academic institutions around mass spectrometry. Agilent Technologies and Duquesne University have established an MS center of excellence at the university that will undertake research in the life sciences and environmental analysis. Duquesne recently bought instruments from Agilent with a $1 million NSF grant. Meanwhile, AB Sciex is collaborating with the University of Geneva’s mass spectrometry center to create new analytical strategies for drug discovery and development. The effort will involve a new AB Sciex MS system that combines qualitative and quantitative analysis.
