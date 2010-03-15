Jeffrey Miller Nabs Catalysis Award

Jeffrey T. Miller, heterogeneous catalysis group leader at Argonne National Laboratory, is the recipient of the 2010 F. G. Ciapetta Lectureship in Catalysis Award, presented by the North American Catalysis Society. The award, cosponsored by W.R. Grace, is presented every other year to honor substantial contributions to one or more areas in the field of catalysis, with emphasis on industrially significant catalysts and catalytic processes and the discovery of new catalytic reactions and systems of potential industrial importance.
Miller is a leader in the application of X-ray absorption methods during catalysis to probe synthetic pathways, identify active sites, and determine the dynamics of specific elementary steps within complex catalytic sequences.
