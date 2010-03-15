Lanxess Expands Rubber Capacity

Lanxess plans to expand capacity for neodymium polybutadiene rubber (Nd-PBR), a synthetic rubber used in tires, by 50,000 metric tons per year. The firm will spend $27 million on the improvement projects at its plants in Dormagen, Germany; Orange, Texas; and Cabo, Brazil. Work will be completed between the first quarter of next year and the first quarter of 2012. The Nd-PBR market is growing by 10% annually, the company says, and could face a shortage by 2014 without the expansions.
