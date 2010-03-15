Luis Colón Receives AAAS Mentor Award

Luis A. Colón, chair of the department of chemistry at the State University of New York, Buffalo, is the recipient of the 2009 AAAS Mentor Award from the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Colón is being honored for his commitment to advancing diversity in the chemical sciences. His work has led to an increase in Hispanic American students receiving Ph.D.s in chemistry.
The AAAS Mentor Award recognizes individuals who have encouraged significant numbers of underrepresented students toward a Ph.D. in the sciences. It also celebrates awardees’ scholarship, activism, and community building on behalf of underrepresented groups in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields.
Colón received the award—a $5,000 prize plus a commemorative plaque—during the AAAS annual meeting in San Diego in February.
