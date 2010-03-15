The article "A New Attraction," mentions the difficulty even chemists have when explaining chemical phenomena to fellow chemists (C&EN, Oct. 19, 2009, page 24). It's the same for me when I try to explain the application of magnetism in electrochemistry.
I get bewildered responses when I produce data proving that magnetizing electrodes or current collectors increases battery output in hybrid automobiles. Even when people experience the great difference in performance they get with my "magnetic machine," they don't understand and don't feel compelled to get their hybrid vehicle's battery magnetized.
I have formed a company, MHD Technologies, to commercialize this technology to which I have assigned seven issued patents and will assign three more "patent pending" when, as I hope, they are issued.
Robert N. O'Brien
Victoria, British Columbia
