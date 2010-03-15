Wacker Boosts Its Protein Production

Wacker Chemie has opened a bulk pharmaceutical protein facility in Jena, Germany, that doubles the site’s production area and triples purification capability. Together with improvements made last year, the expansion brings investment in the Jena facility to some $25 million, Wacker says. The company recently increased its focus on biotechnology by renaming its fine chemicals division Wacker Biosolutions.
