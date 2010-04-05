BASF, NOD Apiary Help Bees Survive

BASF and NOD Apiary Products of Canada will produce miticide strips for European beekeepers to control the Varroa destructor, a parasitic mite identified as a major contributor to the decline of the honeybee population. Designed to stop the mites from feeding on baby bees, the strip is made from BASF's biodegradable Ecoflex plastic and contains formic acid in a saccharide formulation. The companies already sell the strips in the U.S. and Canada.
