Boehringer Launches Venture Capital Fund

Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim has launched a corporate venture capital fund to invest in biotech and start-up companies that are developing new therapeutic approaches and technologies. The firm has committed $135 million for the fund to invest worldwide. Besides new molecular targets and lead compounds, areas of interest will likely include stem cells, RNA-silencing methods, and disease-related biomarkers, as well as next-generation vaccine, protein, and antibody technologies.
