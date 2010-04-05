Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Bruce Alberts Wins Vannevar Bush Award

Renowned scientist recognized for his public service in science and technology

by Linda Wang
April 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Alberts
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Tom Kochel
Credit: Tom Kochel

Bruce M. Alberts, editor-in-chief of Science, has received the Vannevar Bush Award for public service in science and technology, given by the National Science Foundation's National Science Board.

Alberts was cited for his leadership in science education, international capacity building, and tireless pursuit of a "scientific temperament" for the world. "He is not only a world-class scientist, but he was out in front in terms of taking science public and engaging students at all levels," says Thomas N. Taylor, a member of the National Science Board's award selection committee. "Not only has he done that in the U.S., but he has exported that philosophy to scientists and students all over the world."

Alberts says he was flattered to be chosen for the award, and he encourages all scientists to be world citizens. "We need many more people to work on these issues, because we have a long way to go," he says. "Scientists have much more to contribute than they recognize."

The award was established in 1980 to honor the memory of Vannevar Bush, who served as science advisor to President Franklin Roosevelt during World War II and helped create the National Science Foundation.

In addition to his responsibilities at Science, Alberts is professor emeritus of biochemistry and biophysics at the University of California, San Francisco. He is also a past president of the National Academy of Sciences and was recently appointed a U.S. science envoy by Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. Alberts will receive the award medal during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 4.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Medal Of Freedom Goes To A Chemist
Molina To Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom
NSB Honors Charles Vest

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE