The Capitol Dome: Symbolically Relevant

The cover of the Jan. 18 issue of C&EN features a photograph of the fresco in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. This work of art, "Apotheosis of Washington," was painted by Constantino Brumidi in 1865. It presents intriguing allegories to past and present activities pertaining to this year's "Congressional Outlook," which appears on page 10 of the issue.

Apotheosis (from the Greek apotheoun "to deify") refers to the exaltation of a subject to divine level. The term has meanings in theology, where it refers to a belief; in art, where it refers to a genre; and, seemingly, in politics, where some legislators transcend themselves to become "holier than thou," rather than E pluribus unum.

Like our Congress, the fresco has its gods and goddesses variously holding out hands or brandishing spears, arrows, thunderbolts, cannonballs, money, and flowers. There are 13 fair maidens, some good guys and bad guys, a horn-blower, a fierce bird of prey, and some horses. There are a few scientists; sundry men, working and struggling; and accompanying women and children, pleading and hanging on. Mercury, the God of Commerce, is shown giving a bag of gold to a financier.

The fresco is filled with rich symbolism: The 13 maidens represent the original 13 states (the ones with their backs turned represent states that had seceded from the U.S.). Six scenes depict allegories of a national concept—war, science, marine, commerce, mechanics, and agriculture. Presumably, these concepts can now be extended to include issues of concern to readers of C&EN: energy and environment, chemical regulation, homeland security, chemical weapons, food and drug safety, economy and budget, patent reforms, and science policy. Climate change is probably still swirling up in the clouds. Notably, health care is absent, but the gods are immortal.

Brumidi spent 11 months completing the fresco; he worked while suspended nearly 180 feet above the floor. Still, it took almost 75 years to finish the entire dome, which was dedicated in 1954. The final scenes depicted in the fresco had not yet occurred when Brumidi began his masterpiece. Currently languishing legislation has its uncertain beginnings and ends as the "artists" dangle above their respective chambers. "Allegory," which means "to speak in public," is a figurative mode of representation conveying a meaning other than the literal. Let us hope our leaders choose not to express their actions in symbols.